Advertisement

Halls faces off against the Vikings

Friday night, Halls will face off against Tennessee High.
Football
Football(WCTV)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night, Halls will face off against Tennessee High.

The Halls Red Devils are in the playoffs for the second straight year under head coach Scott Cummings.

The task at hand is to try and win the schools' first playoff game since 2017. Tennessee High could be rusty with their last two games postponed. They haven’t played since October 16.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger coming to Tennessee
FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents $5 admission
Several students transported to hospital following Monroe Co. bus crash
LIVE: Presidential election national results map

Latest News

COVID-killing disinfectant produced in McMinn County approved by EPA
Vermont lawmakers call Walmart “cruel” for snubbing $2,000 grants for its workers
Pigeon Forge faces Claiborne County
Optimists live longer, study says
Sevier County battles David Crockett