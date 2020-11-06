Advertisement

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonation scam

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the community.
(WLUC)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the community.

The sheriff’s office said citizens have been getting calls from scammers using the name of a law enforcement officer. The scammer tells the victim that they owe money as a result of having a warrant for failure to appear.

This is a scam, the sheriff’s office said, and residents are warned not to send money to random callers.

The sheriff’s office said they will never ask for money or tell people to get a prepaid debit card or provide an account number.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger coming to Tennessee
FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents $5 admission
Several students transported to hospital following Monroe Co. bus crash
LIVE: Presidential election national results map

Latest News

COVID-killing disinfectant produced in McMinn County approved by EPA
Vermont lawmakers call Walmart “cruel” for snubbing $2,000 grants for its workers
Pigeon Forge faces Claiborne County
Optimists live longer, study says
Sevier County battles David Crockett