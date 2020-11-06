Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonation scam

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the community.

The sheriff’s office said citizens have been getting calls from scammers using the name of a law enforcement officer. The scammer tells the victim that they owe money as a result of having a warrant for failure to appear.

This is a scam, the sheriff’s office said, and residents are warned not to send money to random callers.

The sheriff’s office said they will never ask for money or tell people to get a prepaid debit card or provide an account number.

