Juvenile arrested after October shooting near Rosedale Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A juvenile was arrested Friday afternoon in connection to an October 26 shooting near Rosedale Avenue.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrested the 15-year-old around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A 12-year-old is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the leg during the incident, KPD says.

The juvenile, whose identity will not be released due to his age, is facing juvenile petitions for two counts of aggravated assault and weapons violations.

