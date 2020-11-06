Advertisement

Juvenile arrested after October shooting near Rosedale Ave.

The juvenile, whose identity will not be release due to his age, is facing juvenile petitions for two counts of aggravated assault and weapons violations.
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A juvenile was arrested Friday afternoon in connection to an October 26 shooting near Rosedale Avenue.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrested the 15-year-old around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A 12-year-old is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the leg during the incident, KPD says.

The juvenile, whose identity will not be released due to his age, is facing juvenile petitions for two counts of aggravated assault and weapons violations.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger coming to Tennessee
FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents $5 admission
Several students transported to hospital following Monroe Co. bus crash
LIVE: Presidential election national results map

Latest News

Scammers targeting those who filed for unemployment
Roane Co. students band together to make homecoming happen for friend in quarantine
Ala. 15-year-old accused of killing 5 family members to be tried as an adult
Vols basketball star Yves Pons celebrates National Saxophone Day