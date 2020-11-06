Advertisement

Knoxville-Knox County CAC director addresses federal investigation

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Knoxville Division confirmed an investigation is underway on the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee office.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Knoxville Division confirmed Thursday an investigation is underway on the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee office.

WVLT News has reached out to federal agencies to reveal what they’re looking for, but was told they would not comment on the matter.

CAC’s Executive Director Barbara Kelly told WVLT News federal agents from the Office of Inspector General for TVA and Energy appeared at their Western Avenue central office Wednesday morning with a warrant. She said they were authorized to search through files inside CAC’s energy and housing department.

The FBI said a multi-year investigation has been ongoing at four locations across Tennessee, including the CAC office.

“Yesterday was the first time I had any indication that there was anything that was being looked at or anything of that sort,” Kelly said.

CAC is a public group that services families and senior citizens in Knox County and Knoxville.

Kelly said CAC is still providing public services, including its utility bill payment assistance, during the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers deplaned in Tennessee after woman refuses to wear mask
FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
KPD officers under investigation after Halloween photo surfaces online
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Several students transported to hospital following Monroe Co. bus crash

Latest News

Man tries to fight flames with garden hose to save roommate in Knoxville house fire
Police investigating after shooting outside Kentucky mall
Pushing record highs early next week
Near record highs this coming week!
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Jellico, Madisonville