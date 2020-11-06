Knoxville-Knox County CAC director addresses federal investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Knoxville Division confirmed Thursday an investigation is underway on the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee office.

WVLT News has reached out to federal agencies to reveal what they’re looking for, but was told they would not comment on the matter.

CAC’s Executive Director Barbara Kelly told WVLT News federal agents from the Office of Inspector General for TVA and Energy appeared at their Western Avenue central office Wednesday morning with a warrant. She said they were authorized to search through files inside CAC’s energy and housing department.

The FBI said a multi-year investigation has been ongoing at four locations across Tennessee, including the CAC office.

“Yesterday was the first time I had any indication that there was anything that was being looked at or anything of that sort,” Kelly said.

CAC is a public group that services families and senior citizens in Knox County and Knoxville.

Kelly said CAC is still providing public services, including its utility bill payment assistance, during the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.