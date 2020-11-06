LeBron James calls for justice after sister of Cleveland Cavaliers exec found killed

(CBS)- NBA star LeBron James is calling for justice after the sister of a Cleveland Cavaliers executive was fatally shot in James' hometown. Ericka Weems, 37, was discovered Monday inside her home in Akron, Ohio.

Local police said officials discovered Weems unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds around 3 p.m. Monday after she failed to show up at a friend’s house. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Summit County medical examiner, Denice DiNapoli, ruled her death a homicide.

AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

“My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel,” James tweeted Wednesday.

James is close friends with Weems and her brother Brandom Weems, the director of scouting for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brandon Weems retweeted James' post, sharing his love for James and calling his sister “special and loved by all.” On Instagram, he posted a longer tribute to his sister. “Why would anyone want to do this to you?” he wrote. “I’m so angry, sad and heartbroken. My life will never be the same without you.”

Weems was known by family and friends as a kind and generous woman who was always willing to help others. Ericka Banks, a longtime friend of Weems, told CBS affiliate WOIO that the woman had a “heart of gold.”

In a statement, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said the organization was “terribly saddened” to learn of Weems' death. “Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka.”

While police have yet to identify any suspects, the investigation is still ongoing.

