Man tries to fight flames with garden hose to save roommate in Knoxville house fire

The Knoxville Fire Department said one man was injured after a fire broke out at a home on McCroskey Avenue Thursday night.
(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department said one man was injured after a fire broke out at a home on McCroskey Avenue Thursday night.

KFD said crews responded to 2404 McCroskey Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and found heavy flames coming from the back of the home when they arrived.

One resident was trying to fight the fire with a garden hose with his roommate still trapped inside the house. Crews searched the house and found the roommate, unconscious, in a rear bedroom.

Firefighters pulled the victim outside and began resucitation before an ambulance transported him to an area hospital with severe smoke inhalation.

KFD said the fire destroyed the back porch and two bedrooms and reached into the attic area. Investigators believe it began due to a wood-buring stove on the back porch. No one else was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

