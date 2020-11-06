Maryville advances in 6A playoffs after Science Hill cancels first round game
The Rebels will be well-rested when the team steps onto the field for the second round of the TSSAA state playoffs next week
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville will be well-rested when it steps onto the field for the second round of the TSSAA state playoffs next week.
Science Hill - The Rebels’ scheduled opponent in the opening round - made the decision to cancel the contest because of injuries, non-COVID sickness, the number of players who are in quarantine and who will be returning from quarantine with limited practice.
The decision was announced Thursday afternoon, a little more than a day ahead of the scheduled opening kickoff.
Maryville’s athletic department announced on Twitter that refunds would be issued through GoFan.
