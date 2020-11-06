Advertisement

Maryville advances in 6A playoffs after Science Hill cancels first round game

The Rebels will be well-rested when the team steps onto the field for the second round of the TSSAA state playoffs next week
Alcoa at Maryville for the teams' 92nd meeting
Alcoa at Maryville for the teams' 92nd meeting(WVLT News)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville will be well-rested when it steps onto the field for the second round of the TSSAA state playoffs next week.

Science Hill - The Rebels’ scheduled opponent in the opening round - made the decision to cancel the contest because of injuries, non-COVID sickness, the number of players who are in quarantine and who will be returning from quarantine with limited practice.

The decision was announced Thursday afternoon, a little more than a day ahead of the scheduled opening kickoff.

Maryville’s athletic department announced on Twitter that refunds would be issued through GoFan.

