Maryville advances in 6A playoffs after Science Hill cancels first round game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville will be well-rested when it steps onto the field for the second round of the TSSAA state playoffs next week.

Science Hill - The Rebels’ scheduled opponent in the opening round - made the decision to cancel the contest because of injuries, non-COVID sickness, the number of players who are in quarantine and who will be returning from quarantine with limited practice.

The decision was announced Thursday afternoon, a little more than a day ahead of the scheduled opening kickoff.

Maryville’s athletic department announced on Twitter that refunds would be issued through GoFan.

