Member of Tennessee meth ring sentenced to life in prison

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - A member of a Tennessee drug distribution ring that sold pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a one-year-period has been sentenced to life in federal prison.

Christopher Faulcon pleaded guilty in November 2018 to conspiracy to distribute crystal meth. The U.S. attorney’s office says Faulcon was sentenced Wednesday in Jackson.

Faulcon, whose nickname is “Wheezy,” and six others were charged with conspiracy to distribute meth in February 2018. Two other defendants have been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Investigators said the drug trafficking organization sold meth in the Dyersburg area during a one-year-period starting in early 2017.

