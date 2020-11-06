Advertisement

Memphis man accused of raping child

West Tennessee officials arrested a man accused of raping a child over the summer and later soliciting her for sex.
Bryant Washington
Bryant Washington(WREG)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — West Tennessee officials arrested a man accused of raping a child over the summer and later soliciting her for sex.

Memphis police said Friday they received a tip in relation to a conversation that was sexual in nature between a man and child. Investigators said the two were discussing a previous encounter and the man asked the child for sex multiple times, WREG reported.

Police said the child told them the suspect, 28-year-old Bryant Washington, raped her in the Westwood area of Memphis over the summer.

During questioning, police said Washington admitted to the act, knowing she was a minor. He was charged with rape and solicitation of a minor to wit aggravated statutory rape.

