Missing Roane County teens could be in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find two missing 14-year-old girls.

Friends Maya Lesick and Jaelynn Hall were last seen on November 1, 2020.

According to the girls’ parents, they may be in Roane County or could be in Knoxville.

Maya has bleach-blonde hair and is about 5′1″ tall. Jaelynn has blonde-brown hair and is about 5′3″ tall.

Anyone who has seen or heard anything about where the girls may be should contact the Roane County Sheriff’s Office through Central Dispatch at (865)-354-8045.

