Missing Roane County teens could be in Knoxville

Missing Roane County teens(Roane County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find two missing 14-year-old girls.

According to the girls’ parents, they may be in Roane County or could be in Knoxville.

Maya has bleach-blonde hair and is about 5′1″ tall. Jaelynn has blonde-brown hair and is about 5′3″ tall.

Anyone who has seen or heard anything about where the girls may be should contact the Roane County Sheriff’s Office through Central Dispatch at (865)-354-8045.

