Morristown East battles Central

Morristown East plays two-time defending state champion Central Friday night.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown East plays two-time defending state champion Central Friday night.

The Bobcats won the region championship. Morristown East is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The Bobcat defense will need to hunker down facing a Hurricane offense that’s scored at least 42 points in three of their last four games.

The two teams face off at 7 p.m.

