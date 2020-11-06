Morristown East battles Central

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown East plays two-time defending state champion Central Friday night.

The Bobcats won the region championship. Morristown East is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The Bobcat defense will need to hunker down facing a Hurricane offense that’s scored at least 42 points in three of their last four games.

The two teams face off at 7 p.m.

