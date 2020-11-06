Advertisement

Morristown police searching for woman missing since August

Viers is 4′11″ and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.
Viers is 4′11″ and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.
Viers is 4′11″ and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.(MPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown police have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 27-year-old woman.

According to investigators, Heather Viers has not been seen by her family since August. Viers' family told police she is homeless.

Viers is 4′11″ and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police immediately at 423-585-2701.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger coming to Tennessee
FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents $5 admission
Several students transported to hospital following Monroe Co. bus crash
KPD officers under investigation after Halloween photo surfaces online

Latest News

Death toll continues to increase in Knox County due to COVID-19
Area teams poised for post season run as playoffs begin
Vols announce 2020-21 basketball schedule
Restoration House receives $50,000 in recognition from Bank of America