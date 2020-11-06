Morristown police searching for woman missing since August

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown police have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 27-year-old woman.

According to investigators, Heather Viers has not been seen by her family since August. Viers' family told police she is homeless.

Viers is 4′11″ and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police immediately at 423-585-2701.

