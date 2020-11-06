Myrtle Beach woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing two newborns

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF/WVLT) – A Myrtle Beach woman convicted of throwing her two newborns in the trash, which led to their deaths, was sentenced Thursday morning.

WMBF reported that Alyssa Dayvault, 32, was convicted on two counts of homicide by child abuse last month. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison on each count, and the sentences will run concurrently.

Davyvault admitted to investigators that she had a baby girl in November 2017 and a baby boy in December 2018, WMBF reported. She reportedly had life-threatening complications after the second birth and was forced to get help, which is when the pregnancies were discovered.

Prosecutors said she initially denied being pregnant, but admitted she gave birth at home after being confronted with evidence.

Officials said she claimed the babies were both alive and breathing after birth. She said she threw them in a waste receptacle at her home.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.