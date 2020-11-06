Advertisement

Nashville names street after civil rights icon John Lewis

Officials in Nashville, Tennessee, have renamed most of a street after civil rights icon John Lewis, who help desegregate the city’s lunch counters before becoming a long-serving congressman in Georgia.
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., poses for a photograph under a quote of his that is displayed in the Civil Rights Room in the Nashville Public Library Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Tennessean reports Metro Council members voted Thursday to rename a large portion of Fifth Avenue North to Rep. John Lewis Way.

A request to rename the street included some of the highlights of Lewis' work and its impact.

As a college student at American Baptist College and then Fisk University, Lewis helped desegregate public spaces in Nashville and pushed for racial justice across the South. Lewis died July 17.

