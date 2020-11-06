One charged with murder in shooting outside Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police confirm one person has died after being shot outside Fayette Mall Thursday night.

Officials say they found a man shot in the Fayette Mall parking lot around 8 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Jessin Stateman is charged with murder in the case.

Jessin Statemen (Fayette County Detention Center)

The victim’s name has not been released.

Our crew got to the scene around 8:30 p.m and have seen a lot of police activity at Fayette Mall stretching about half a mile down Nicholasville Road.

We first saw police cars circling Fayette Mall property near the Cheesecake Factory and PF Chang’s. We also noticed officers moving down Nicholasville and saw them parked at the Courtesy Acura dealership.

We then saw a cluster of officers in the Walmart parking lot. They were looking through a parked white car. One officer sealed some items from the trunk in a brown bag.

A woman was taken away from that scene in a police car, but she was not handcuffed.

Officers at the scene say they’re still investigating.

Back in August, 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr. died in a shooting that happened at Fayette Mall. After that, the mall curfew was tightened and an escort policy was put in place.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.