Pigeon Forge faces Claiborne County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge heads to Claiborne County, 9-1, Friday for their first playoff game since 2016.

That team was led by head coach Scott Meadows, who returned to the school this season.

The Tigers, 6-3, are looking for their first playoff win since 2015.

