Pigeon Forge faces Claiborne County
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge heads to Claiborne County, 9-1, Friday for their first playoff game since 2016.
That team was led by head coach Scott Meadows, who returned to the school this season.
The Tigers, 6-3, are looking for their first playoff win since 2015.
