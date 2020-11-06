Advertisement

Pigeon Forge faces Claiborne County

Pigeon Forge heads to Claiborne County Friday for their first playoff game since 2016.


By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge heads to Claiborne County, 9-1, Friday for their first playoff game since 2016.

That team was led by head coach Scott Meadows, who returned to the school this season.

The Tigers, 6-3, are looking for their first playoff win since 2015.

