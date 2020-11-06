Advertisement

Police investigating after shooting outside Kentucky mall

Police are investigating a reported shooting outside Fayette Mall.
Our crew at the scene saw police activity at Fayette Mall stretching about half a mile down Nicholasville Road. A cluster of officers were also in the Walmart parking lot looking through a parked white Altima.
Our crew at the scene saw police activity at Fayette Mall stretching about half a mile down Nicholasville Road. A cluster of officers were also in the Walmart parking lot looking through a parked white Altima.(WKYT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a reported shooting outside Fayette Mall.

We’re still working to piece together what happened, but our Shelby Lofton is outside the mall gathering more information.

Our crew got to the scene around 8:30 p.m and have seen a lot of police activity at Fayette Mall stretching about half a mile down Nicholasville Road. We’re still waiting for police to confirm the details of what’s happening.

We first saw police cars circling Fayette Mall property near the Cheesecake Factory and PF Chang’s. We also noticed officers moving down Nicholasville and saw them parked at the Courtesy Acura dealership.

We then saw a cluster of officers in the Walmart parking lot. They were looking through a parked white car. One officer sealed some items from the trunk in a brown bag.

A woman was taken away from that scene in a police car, but she was not handcuffed.

We have called Lexington police and are waiting on a response. Officers at the scene say they’re investigating.

Back in August, 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr. died in a shooting that happened at Fayette Mall. After that, the mall curfew was tightened and an escort policy was put in place.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers deplaned in Tennessee after woman refuses to wear mask
FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
KPD officers under investigation after Halloween photo surfaces online
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Several students transported to hospital following Monroe Co. bus crash

Latest News

Man tries to fight flames with garden hose to save roommate in Knoxville house fire
Pushing record highs early next week
Near record highs this coming week!
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Jellico, Madisonville