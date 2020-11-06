Powell plays Walker Valley in playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Powell, 8-2, plays Walker Valley, 7-2, Friday night in the playoffs.

The Panthers are primed for a playoff run led by quarterback Jordyn Potts, who set a new single-season record with 2,41 passing yards and 28 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.

The Panthers defense will need to be ready to face Walker Valley team that’s scored 40 points or more in its last five games.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.