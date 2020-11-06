Restoration House receives $50,000 in recognition from Bank of America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Restoration House in Knoxville is doing important work helping single-parent families thrive, and now they’re being recognized for it.

Bank of America named the Restoration House as a “Neighborhood Champion," a recognition that includes a $50,000 grant and leadership training. “The Restoration House was selected as the 2020 Neighborhood Champion because of its proven success helping Knoxville’s low-income, single-parent families break the cycle of poverty,” Bank of America said in a news release.

The Restoration House was started by Daniel Watson and his wife Mandy in 2005 and it has grown immensely. This year they finished the development of The Village, a 24 unit mixed-income community for single-parent families in west Knoxville. Over the next 10 years, The Restoration House will directly impact the lives of over 150 families including 300 children.

“For us, it’s going to let us go to another level with our families. One of the relationships we feel like we haven’t been able to affect is that co-parenting relationship which is so critical for single-parent families. Sometimes that relationship can be toxic and no very beneficial to the children. No one in Knoxville is doing a lot of work around co-parenting right now. There’s a lot of fathering and a lot of mothering but not co-parenting. So this going to give us an opportunity to not only affect the families we walk with, but also other families across the community who aren’t at the village,” said Daniel Watson, Co-founder, and CEO of the Restoration House.

The Neighborhood Champions program supports the role strong nonprofit leaders play in advancing economic mobility and is an extension of the Bank of America’s signature philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders®, the largest corporate philanthropic investment in nonprofit leadership in the country. Alongside Knoxville, the bank will bring the program to over 40 additional communities across the U.S. this fall as part of its commitment to investing in the long-term health of communities.

If you’d like to get involved with The Restoration House you can visit their website to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.