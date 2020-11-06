Advertisement

Roane Co. students band together to make homecoming happen for friend in quarantine

The group took photos with the cutout while participating in the homecoming activities, and his date even took it on the field for the homecoming court presentation.
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE Co. , Tenn. (WVLT) - When one Roane County student couldn’t make it to his high school’s homecoming festivities, some of his close friends stepped up to make him feel included.

Some Roane County High School students made a life-sized cardboard cut out of their friend Wyatt Heidle, who couldn’t make it to their homecoming functions due to him being quarantined after COVID-19 exposure.

The cutout was created from that of a Nascar driver and the students painted it to make it look like Wyatt was wearing a suit and cropped a photo of his face on it.

The group took photos with the cutout while participating in the homecoming activities, and his date even took it on the field for the homecoming court presentation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger coming to Tennessee
FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents $5 admission
Several students transported to hospital following Monroe Co. bus crash
LIVE: Presidential election national results map

Latest News

Scammers targeting those who filed for unemployment
Juvenile arrested after October shooting near Rosedale Ave.
Ala. 15-year-old accused of killing 5 family members to be tried as an adult
Vols basketball star Yves Pons celebrates National Saxophone Day