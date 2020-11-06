Roane Co. students band together to make homecoming happen for friend in quarantine

ROANE Co. , Tenn. (WVLT) - When one Roane County student couldn’t make it to his high school’s homecoming festivities, some of his close friends stepped up to make him feel included.

Some Roane County High School students made a life-sized cardboard cut out of their friend Wyatt Heidle, who couldn’t make it to their homecoming functions due to him being quarantined after COVID-19 exposure.

The cutout was created from that of a Nascar driver and the students painted it to make it look like Wyatt was wearing a suit and cropped a photo of his face on it.

The group took photos with the cutout while participating in the homecoming activities, and his date even took it on the field for the homecoming court presentation.

