Scammers targeting those who filed for unemployment

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development warns about convincing email
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scammers are at it again and this time they’re targeting unemployment filers.

Crooks are using a phony email warning saying there’s a restriction on your account, due to suspicious activity.

Scammers want you to click the email link and put in your personal information.

Chris Cannon with The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says the red flag is within the sender’s name.

“The email seemingly looks authentic. it says something like unemployment at DOL (Department of Labor) and it kind of looks official. Any email that comes from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development will be branded with the department’s name. The email address will say that email is coming from Jobs for TN," says Cannon.

The Department of Labor & Workforce says so far there hasn’t been any complaints about

The fake email in Tennessee, but if you do come across it, they say don’t click on the link, and contact them.

