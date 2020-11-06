School bus crashes in consecutive weeks renew calls for seatbelts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Calls for seat belts on school buses are growing louder after two separate crashes in consecutive weeks.

The crashes happened in Monroe and Meigs County. The Meigs crashed killed a 7-year-old girl and the driver.

Past bills were either defeated or suspended following fears that seat belts could trap students in the case of a crash into water or a fire.

At Gentry School Bus Lines in Knoxville, CEO Joey Mills says while he hasn’t cost it out, parents should feel fine putting their children on the bus.

“If you have kids riding school buses, I would feel comfortable with that. Knox County does a tremendous job monitoring us. They have an officer who does a ride-along with us every year and we as a company do an extra ride along every semester,” said Mills.

Mills is responsible for 19 buses that can carry nearly 60 kids each.

“There’s a multitude of things we do. I feel like we’re in a good spot. I wouldn’t say we’re perfect by any means but, I feel like we take care and safety is our number one priority,” said Mills.

One of Mills' drivers in Gerald Roe, he is completely on board with requiring seat belts on buses like the one he drives every day.

“I would love to see the seat belts on it,” said Roe.

For Roe, it would help him in keeping kids in their seats. While he, too, agrees that buses are safe without them, it would be an added measure to help him while driving.

“Well, seat belts do save lives. That would be a big big help for us to be able to keep kids in that seat, at all times,” said Roe.

While Roe supports the measure, he does have reservations as to how they will police the wearing of seat belts.

“Sorta kinda like right now enforcing the mask you have to make sure they have it on at all times, you would have to have someone on there making sure they’re buckled in at all times,” said Roe.

A new bus seat belt bill is in the works to be reintroduced.

