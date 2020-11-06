Section of West Blount Ave. to close during Kern’s Bakery restoration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials announced the restoration of the historic Kern’s Bakery in South Knoxville is set to begin soon.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 16 West Blount Ave. will be closed between Chapman Highway and Rocky Shore Lane as crews begin a six-week construction project.

During this time, crews will build a new stormwater infrastructure that will carry runoff water from the Kern’s Bakery site east of Chapman downhill to the Tennessee River.

“The infrastructure design manages stormwater runoff water by diverting it to the river, which for this location is better environmentally than trapping water on-site in retention ponds,” city officials said.

The 89-year-old landmark bakery will be transformed into a 310-bedroom apartment community scheduled to open in 2021. There are also plans to feature 10,000 square feet of office space, full-service restaurants and entertainment space. Phase 3 envisions the addition of a small hotel.

Kern’s Bakery, which has been vacant for almost a decade, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.

