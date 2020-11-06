Shorts in November? Ben breaks down near-record temps

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What a week! No rain in sight - which is fine given how soggy we’ve been in 2020 - and we’ve heavily featured steadily climbing temperatures.

The top weather story is still pretty far out: the potential of some isolated tropical moisture from Eta on Veterans Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It was all sunshine today as the cloud deck stayed buried to our south in Georgia. There’s no hiccups for the first round of high school football playoffs Friday night. Temps should stay in the 60s throughout the game.

Saturday is nearly as sunny. There may be a few high clouds coming east to west across the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. We’re even warmer and many of you will be wearing shorts! How about that for the 7th of November. Again, no rain anywhere close, except perhaps in far SW North Carolina.

LOOKING AHEAD

While there is a very slight chance of rain on Sunday, it’s mostly in the Tri-Cities and over towards Boone, NC. It’s a very low chance locally.

Monday and Tuesday are largely sunny and are incredibly warm for the middle of November. While 77° and 78° may not sound toasty, Tuesday could tie the record high at the Knoxville Airport.

Veterans Day could spell rain, especially for the Monroe, McMinn, and Blount County part of Tennessee. We’re watching Eta and South Florida to see if any of the tropical moisture could get ‘sucked up’ northwards to the Smoky Mountains. That rain may linger into Thursday, along with slightly colder weather.

Another unrelated storm is back on Friday, and possibly on Saturday. Only one of our Long-range maps draws that Great Plains moisture in, but there are a lot of wrinkles to iron out.

