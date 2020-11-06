Advertisement

Stimulus checks could be included in COVID-19 relief deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants Congress to reach a deal on a new stimulus check before the end of the year.
Working from home money scams
Working from home money scams(Kaylie Crowe)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
If that happens, it’s possible Americans could get another round of stimulus checks. It’s one of the points both Republicans and Democrats have agreed on during negotiations, CBS News reported.

The Chair of the Federal Reserve said the first round of checks helped the economy.

The news comes after the senate adjourned shortly after pushing through the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

