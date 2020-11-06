Sullivan Co. family thanks THP after aviation team finds child at center of AMBER Alert

SULLIVAN Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sullivan County family is thanking the Tennessee Highway Patrol after troopers located a missing two-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert.

The child, June Simpson wandered off from her home on October 19 and went missing. After an hours-long search where the child could not be found, an AMBER Alert was issued for June and a THP aviation team was requested to search the area from the sky.

According to THP, Lieutenant Brad Lund and Special Operations Captain Steven Lowery were able to find June after a 30 minute aviation search using the helicopter’s Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) technology. She was located “curled up in tall grass" about 300 yards from her home.

The missing child’s family stated, “Without the use of the THP helicopter, our child would not have been located as quickly. We appreciate THP and the valuable assets they bring to the table.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Team Locates Missing Child in Sullivan County. See link for more information. https://t.co/il4BJvZo7y pic.twitter.com/FDyx9aJu0J — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) November 6, 2020

“I’m so thankful our aviation team responded to Sullivan County and was successful in locating the child,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Dereck R. Stewart. “The technology on the helicopter allowed our team to direct emergency personnel to her, creating a happy outcome for this young girl’s family.”

