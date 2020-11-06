Tennesseans cast a record 3 million votes in general election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State officials say Tennessee has easily broken the 2008 record for voter turnout with more than 3 million ballots cast in this year’s November general election.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says the turnout represents more than 68 percent of registered voters.

Buoyed by record-breaking early and absentee voting during a pandemic, voters cruised past the turnout totals of more than 2.5 million in the 2016 general election and the previous record of 2.6 million in the 2008 November election.

Additionally, state Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said roughly 17,000 people served as poll officials, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Counties must submit certified election results to the state by Nov. 23.

