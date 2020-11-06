Tennessee couple mans polls for 30 years

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (WTVF/WVLT) — A Tennessee couple has a tradition. It might not seem romantic, but it’s something they’ve done together for more than 30 years.

Ira and Norma Hendon, of Clarksville, have worked the polls since 1988, and 2020 was no different. The two started in Stewart County and now in Montgomery County, WTVF reported.

“But when they ask you how long you’ve been there, it’s kind of embarrassing,” said Norma.

Things, like voting machines, and their age, Norma being 86 and Ira being 88, have changed over the years, but their desire to participate in the election process hasn’t.

Even during the pandemic, they were encouraged by the voter turnout.

“It was so inspiring to see so many people who had medical and physical issues. They came in wheelchairs, walkers and everything and they just defied the odds to be able to vote,” Norma said.

The couple said they’re not sure what they’ll be doing come 2024, but when asked why they do it, they both said it brings them joy.

“It’s good to meet wonderful people, that’s the best part of it, you meet wonderful people all the time,” said Ira.

The couple says many voters come back each election and know them by name,

