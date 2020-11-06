Virtual marathon honors fallen heroes

Oak Ridge, Tenn. (WVLT) - Photos of fallen heroes lined a stretch of Oak Ridge Turnpike Thursday morning while Melissa Peplow and her friend Vicky Wallace passed by. Each face represented a member of the U.S. armed forces killed in the line of duty.

The cause of honoring those men and women is close to the hearts of the Peplow and Wallace as they participate in the virtual Marine Corps Marathon.

Peplow’s late father was in the Air Force, while Wallace’s husband is a veteran of the Army. The duo, accustomed to racing together, was determined to take part in the event, even if it was virtual, after trekking five years in a row to Washington, D.C.

“Honor our living heroes in the military,” said Wallace. “But in memory of the fallen heroes that died saving us as a country.”

Covering several miles around the streets of Oak Ridge was a solitary contrast to the gathering of 30,000 racers in a normal year for the event in the capital city. “2,500 Marines lining the courses. People sometimes six-deep cheering for you!” described Peplow. She and Wallace will still earn their medals this year, keeping time for a 26-mile marathon after two earlier events.

“We are doing the MCM Trifecta,” explained Wallace. In addition to the marathon, that included a 10K and a 50K. By participating in the event as part of the Ainsley’s Angels, the two also raised funds to help provide special racing chairs for future participants who cannot run on their own.

Wallace has a racing chair adorned with special pink decorations, the wheel covers donated by the family of young Ainsley, who inspired the group after her passing. Wallace has remained active since having multiple strokes, racing as ‘Team Two for One’ for several years now along with Peplow, who is legally blind.

“I like proving these strokes won’t stop me,” said Wallace.

“Running together because of Vicky in the chair and I can’t see very well.” said Peplow. “I help her with the chair and she helps me to see.”

