Vols announce 2020-21 basketball schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced the bulk of the Vols schedule for the 2020-21 basketball season Friday.

The team will play its 18-game SEC slate along with seven non-conference games. Two additional early-season, non-conference games are expected to be added to the schedule in the coming days, giving UT a final total of 27 regular-season games.

Tennessee will open the season during the week of Thanksgiving while hosting a three-team event with the University of North Carolina Charlotte and Virginia Commonwealth University. The event called “The Volunteer Classic” is a tribute to the popular home tournament Tennessee hosted from 1966-89.

The Vols, who are ranked among the top 15 in the preseason poll, will host four consecutive home games before they begin conference play. The Vols will welcome Cincinnati (Dec. 12), Appalachian State (Dec. 15), Tennessee Tech (Dec. 19) and USC Upstate (Dec. 22).

UT will begin SEC play on Dec. 30 at Missouri. The Vols will have nine home games against Alabama, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Mississippi State, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky and Georgia.

The team will play Kansas on Jan. 30 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Tennessee will play its home finale against Georgia on March 3.

All 14 league teams then will converge in Nashville for the SEC Tournament March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena.

The week prior to the SEC Tournament has been left open as a potential window for games that may be postponed throughout conference play. Selection Sunday on March 14 sets the table for the NCAA Tournament March 16 through April 5.

Click here to see the Vols full schedule.

