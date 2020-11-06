Advertisement

Vols basketball star Yves Pons celebrates National Saxophone Day

Pons could be seen wearing shades and getting into the groove while playing the saxophone.
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News resurrected a video of Vols Basketball star Yves Pons playing the Sax to celebrate National Saxophone Day.

Pons could be seen wearing shades and getting into the groove while playing the saxophone in World’s Fair Park.

Adolphe Sax, the inventor of the woodwind instrument was born on November 6, 1814.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger coming to Tennessee
FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents $5 admission
Several students transported to hospital following Monroe Co. bus crash
LIVE: Presidential election national results map

Latest News

Ala. 15-year-old accused of killing 5 family members to be tried as an adult
Stimulus checks could be included in COVID-19 relief deal
Driver in Knoxville crash ticketed for speeding twice within three hours
Member of Tennessee meth ring sentenced to life in prison