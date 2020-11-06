Vols basketball star Yves Pons celebrates National Saxophone Day
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News resurrected a video of Vols Basketball star Yves Pons playing the Sax to celebrate National Saxophone Day.
Pons could be seen wearing shades and getting into the groove while playing the saxophone in World’s Fair Park.
Adolphe Sax, the inventor of the woodwind instrument was born on November 6, 1814.
