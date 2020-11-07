100 Christmas lights on Tenn. covered bridge smashed, stolen for second year in row

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT) -Around 100 Christmas lights on the Elizabethton Covered Bridge were smashed and stolen, according to the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.

Administrative Assistant Derrick Vines told CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL Friday that maintenance workers discovered the damage on Wednesday morning.

WJHL reported, the video of the damage discovered was shared on Facebook by Kelly Kitchens, the Program and Special Events Coordinator for the department.

Parks and Rec Staff have worked so hard the last two days preparing Covered Bridge Park for Christmas season. HOURS... Posted by Kelly Perry Kitchens on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Vines said a report has not been filed with the Elizabethton Police Department at this time, but measures are being taken to improve security in the area.

According to Vines, in 2019 a similar incident occurred involving the lights on the bridge. Several individual bulbs were removed from the separate strands every few feet. Some lights were broken near where they were removed, while others were taken to the stage in the park and smashed there.

WJHL reported, as of Thursday Vines said the damaged lights had been replaced.

The department and city council say they hope the community will continue to enjoy and take photos with the lights.

