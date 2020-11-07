Area teams advance in each class of TSSAA football playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a forfeit by Johnson City Science Hill, Derek Hunt’s Maryville Rebels are on to the next round of the TSSAA playoffs. The defending 6A champs will face Bradley Central in the second round following the Bears 17-14 win at Farragut Friday night. In other Class-6A action is was McMinn Co. defeating Bearden 28-7 ending the 2020 season for Morgan Shinlever’s Bulldogs:

In Class-5A it was Lamar Brown’s West High Rebels rolling past Lenoir City in first round playoff action. The Rebels will face Walker Valley following their 21-16 win over Powell. Matt Lowe’s Panthers close out the season at 8-3. Also advancing in Class-5A was Oak Ridge following their Wildcats 30-7 win over visiting Soddy-Daisy. Also Friday it was Rhea County ending Fulton’s season with a hard fought 14-0 win. In Class-4A, the mavericks of Anderson County move on following a big win over Grainer. The Mavs will face Greeneville in the 2nd round:

In Classes 3A, 2A and 1A, several area teams are still alive for a gold ball and that includes five time defending state champion Alcoa. The Tornadoes twisted their through Johnson County shutting out the Longhorns 49-0. Also advancing and remaining undefeated on the season are Travis Mozingo’s CAK Warriors, who defeated Boyd Buchanan Friday night. Christian Academy will face Goodpasture in the second round of the playoffs:

TSSAA 1st Round Playoff Scores:

Alcoa 49, Johnson Co. 0 Anderson Co. 49, Grainger 8 Bradley Central 17, Farragut 14 CAK 52, Boyd Buchanan 12 Chattanooga Christian 56, Knoxville Grace 42 Cloudland 38, Midway 33 Coalfield 48, Hancock Co. 6 David Crockett 63, Sevier Co. 35 Dobyns Bennett 42, Cleveland 35 Gatlinburg-Pittman 40, Unicoi Co. 0 Greenback 63, Unaka 16 Hampton 28, Oneida 14 Kingston 43, Chuckey-Doak 42 Knoxville Catholic 43, Ensworth 20 Knoxville Central 48, Morristown East 7 Knoxville Halls 22, Tennessee High 15 Knoxville West 65, Lenoir City 20 Loudon 42, York Institute 7 McMinn Co. 28, Bearden 7 Oak Ridge 30, Soddy-Daisy 7 Oliver Springs 60, Jellico 22 Pigeon Forge 42, Claiborne 14 Rhea Co. 14, Knoxville Fulton 0 Rockwood 36, Happy Valley 7 South-Doyle 48, Daniel Boone 19 Walker Valley 21, Powell 16 Goodpasture 28, Knoxville Webb 21

