Advertisement

Hershey’s Halloween sales up despite fewer trick-or-treaters

Hershey says its Halloween candy sales were up slightly this year despite lower enthusiasm for trick-or-treating during the pandemic.
(WTVG)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP)-Hershey says its Halloween candy sales were up slightly this year despite lower enthusiasm for trick-or-treating during the pandemic.

CEO Michele Buck said Friday that earlier shipments of Halloween candy to stores helped boost sales. So did marketing messages that suggested safe ways to celebrate.

Hershey’s e-commerce sales grew 80% in the third quarter.

The early Halloween sales helped Hershey to a stronger-than-expected third quarter. The company said its sales rose 4% to $2.2 billion in the July-September period.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger coming to Tennessee
Driver in Knoxville crash ticketed for speeding twice within three hours
LIVE: Presidential election national results map
Missing Morristown woman found safe
Two men arrested in connection to robbery of 15 guns from Knoxville store

Latest News

With warmer days ahead, Austin looks ahead to more tropical rain
“I am very proud of you, sis” says Kamala Harris’ sister on win
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near Anchorage, Alaska
Vols facing critical game at Arkansas