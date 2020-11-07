“I am very proud of you, sis” says Kamala Harris’ sister on win
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' sister Maya tweeted Saturday to her sister after a projected Vice Presidential win.
‘I am very proud of you, sis,’ said Maya Harris.
According to CBS and The Associated Press, former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win presidency after winning in Pennsylvania and Nevada.
Kamala Harris makes history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.
