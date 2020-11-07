Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian projected VP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kamala Harris has made history by being the first Black woman and South Asian woman to be the projected Vice President elect of the United States. Biden is also only the second Black woman to be a U.S. Senator.

According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s ticket is full of history in the making as Biden is projected to be the oldest president ever inaugurated, at 78.

Harris credits the Black women who came before her, including educator Mary McLeod Bethune, civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer and Rep. Shirley Chisholm, the first Black candidate to seek a major party’s presidential nomination, in 1972, AP reports.

“We’re not often taught their stories,” Harris said in August as she accepted her party’s vice presidential nomination. “But as Americans, we all stand on their shoulders.”

Harris' barrier-breaking victory is expected to usher more Black women and people of color into politics.

