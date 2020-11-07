Advertisement

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near Anchorage, Alaska

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck the Big Lake area north of Anchorage, Alaska, early Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) -An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck the Big Lake area north of Anchorage, Alaska, early Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said Anchorage was not expecting a Tsunami warning from the quake.

CNN reported in July, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off southern Alaska’s coast, rocking the Alaska Peninsula and briefly sparking tsunami concerns before officials said no destructive waves were coming.

That earthquake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 60 miles southeast of Perryville on the sparsely populated Alaska Peninsula.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

