Maryville police spot high school student helping senior cross busy street
The motor officer was driving down W. Lamar Alexander near Mynders Avenue when he spotted the good deed.
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville Police Department officer spotted a local high school student helping a senior cross a busy intersection.
The motor officer was driving down W. Lamar Alexander near Mynders Avenue when he spotted the good deed.
“He saw someone in need and stepped up! Well done!” MPD said in a Facebook post.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.