Advertisement

Maryville police spot high school student helping senior cross busy street

The motor officer was driving down W. Lamar Alexander near Mynders Avenue when he spotted the good deed.
Maryville students helps senior cross busy road
Maryville students helps senior cross busy road(Maryville Police Department)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville Police Department officer spotted a local high school student helping a senior cross a busy intersection.

The motor officer was driving down W. Lamar Alexander near Mynders Avenue when he spotted the good deed.

This. Guy. Right. Here!!!! One of our motor officers rolled up on a local high school student helping one of our senior...

Posted by Maryville Police Department-TN on Friday, November 6, 2020

“He saw someone in need and stepped up! Well done!” MPD said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger coming to Tennessee
FBI investigating Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents $5 admission
Several students transported to hospital following Monroe Co. bus crash
LIVE: Presidential election national results map

Latest News

Shorts in November? Ben breaks down near-record temps
Scam websites falsely claim to have Clorox and Lysol for sale, FTC says
Scammers targeting those who filed for unemployment
Juvenile arrested after October shooting near Rosedale Ave.