Maryville police spot high school student helping senior cross busy street

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville Police Department officer spotted a local high school student helping a senior cross a busy intersection.

The motor officer was driving down W. Lamar Alexander near Mynders Avenue when he spotted the good deed.

This. Guy. Right. Here!!!! One of our motor officers rolled up on a local high school student helping one of our senior... Posted by Maryville Police Department-TN on Friday, November 6, 2020

“He saw someone in need and stepped up! Well done!” MPD said in a Facebook post.

