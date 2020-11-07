More sunshine coming for the afternoon, Kyle has a look at your weekend forecast

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning, with a nice calm and pleasant weekend ahead for us.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s as we go into the afternoon. It should be a nice pleasant evening as well if you plan on taking in the game or just hanging outside. Temperatures through the evening will stay in the 60s.

High’s on Saturday will be near 74 in Knoxville to 70 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have a few more areas of clouds with patches of fog by morning. Temperatures will be near 53 to start Sunday.

Clear and chilly game. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with just a few clouds.

While there is a very slight chance of rain on Sunday, it’s mostly in the Tri-Cities and over towards Boone, NC. It’s a very low chance locally.

Monday and Tuesday are largely sunny and are incredibly warm for the middle of November. While 77° and 78° may not sound toasty, Tuesday could tie the record high at the Knoxville Airport.

Veterans Day could spell rain, especially for the Monroe, McMinn, and Blount County part of Tennessee. We’re watching Eta and South Florida to see if any of the tropical moisture could get ‘sucked up’ northwards to the Smoky Mountains. That rain may linger into Thursday, along with slightly colder weather.

Another unrelated storm is back on Friday, and possibly on Saturday. Only one of our Long-range maps draws that Great Plains moisture in, but there are a lot of wrinkles to iron out.

Watching the tropics late in the week to see how much rain we may get. (WVLT)

