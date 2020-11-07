President Trump declines to concede election as AP, CBS report Biden wins presidency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -President Donald Trump released a statement declining to concede the election as The Associated Press and CBS reported the presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden Saturday afternoon.

President Donald Trump said in a statement that “our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

The Associated Press and CBS called Biden winning in key states’ Pennsylvania and Nevada. Several legal challenges which Trump’s campaign put forward have been dismissed.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” said President Donald Trump in a statement.

