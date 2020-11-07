With warmer days ahead, Austin looks ahead to more tropical rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - I hope you’ve enjoyed the sunny, warm weather this afternoon! We’ll stay that way through Tuesday before more rain arrives.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Under full sunshine, Saturday’s high temperatures soared into the mid 70s. We’ll slide through the 70s and 60s this evening, so many of you won’t even need the jacket when heading out.

As for the Vols out in northwest Arkansas, your I’m All Vol forecast stays fairly quiet. The weather will be clear with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s.

Tonight we’ll have a few more areas of clouds with patches of fog by morning. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s to start Sunday.

Clear and chilly game. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday picked up where Saturday left off, with just a few clouds. While there is a very slight chance of rain on Sunday, it’s mostly in the Tri-Cities and over towards Boone, NC. It’s a very low chance locally. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday are largely sunny and are incredibly warm for the middle of November. With a bit more cloud cover arriving later in the day Tuesday, that may save temperatures from tying a record high. Still, highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 70s. Rain chances appear to hold off until the evening hours of Tuesday.

Veterans Day could spell rain thanks to the combination of a fall front and some tropical moisture from the Gulf. We’re watching Eta and South Florida to see if any of the tropical moisture could get ‘sucked up’ northwards to the Smoky Mountains. That rain may linger into Thursday, along with slightly cooler air in the 60s.

Another unrelated storm is back on Friday, and possibly on Saturday. The latest model runs are suggesting the majority of the rainfall will remain over western North Carolina, but a few spots across our Smokies could see a bit of rain, as well.

