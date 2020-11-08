Biden’s German Shepherds are the next projected White House dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -With former Vice President Joe Biden projected to become the 46th president, his German Shepherds will be accompanying the White House.

Biden’s dogs Major and Champ will be the first dogs in the White House since the Obamas left in 2016.

The Biden’s have played up their love for dogs, sharing their adorable four-legged companions on social media.

