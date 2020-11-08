California man saves 10-year-old girl from drowning, girl and mother raising money to pay for man’s dream wedding

(CNN) -A 10-year-old girl and her family were enjoying their last day of vacation in Monterey California, when the 10-year-old Haylee Whiting got caught in a rip current.

CNN reported, Haylee’s mom, Samantha Whiting was sitting on the shore when she heard her daughter crying for help. Samantha said she sprinted into the water to try and grab her daughter but underestimated the strength of the current.

“I was thinking this is not happening. There’s no way I’m being pulled out. I was terrified,” Haylee told CNN affiliate ABC7.

"I will never forget her face when she said, ‘Mom, help me!’ said Samantha.

CNN reported, one beachgoer heard the screaming and sprang into action.

“I’ve been swimming since I was 3 years old competitively, so I felt like I could get to them. I ran out there and as soon as I got to the mom, I knew she was struggling.” Kevin Cozzi told ABC7.

Kevin said he grabbed Haylee from her mother’s arms leading them both to safety on the shore.

Haylee suffered no injuries and the Texas family headed home the following day, grateful to have avoided a tragic end to their otherwise blissful vacation.

Samantha and Haylee said they never got Kevin’s last name and as months went by they couldn’t stop thinking about this heroic stranger.

“There were hundreds of people on the beach that day and he was the only one brave enough to do that,” said Whiting. “I knew there were no words to thank him enough for what he did, a complete stranger risking his life to save us.”

Samantha said last week she took to social media to try and find Kevin’s contact information. She wanted to thank him again. The two were quickly connected. As they talked, Kevin mentioned he was getting married next fall.

“My daughter had the idea to raise money for him to help with his wedding, honeymoon or just anything else they might need,” said Samantha.

She set up a GoFundMe page to help Kevin and his fiancé plan their dream wedding.

While Kevin says he is beyond thankful for the gesture, he told ABC7, “That girl being saved was enough for me.”

