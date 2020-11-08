FBI Knoxville warns of holiday shopping scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation of Knoxville is warning consumers about holiday shopping scams during the pandemic.

According to FBI Knoxville, holiday online sales are expected to increase 25% to 35% over 2019. Due to the increase of sales, FBI warns of additional opportunities for scammers and schemers to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers.

The FBI has released tips for protecting your computer from any scams:

Keep your firewall turned on

Install or update your antivirus software

Install or update your antispyware technology

Keep your operating system up to date

Be careful what you download

Turn off your computer

For more information on how to remain safe while shopping online visit FBI Knoxville here.

