Advertisement

FBI Knoxville warns of holiday shopping scams

Federal Bureau of Investigation Knoxville is warning consumers about holiday shopping scams during the pandemic.
(WILX)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation of Knoxville is warning consumers about holiday shopping scams during the pandemic.

According to FBI Knoxville, holiday online sales are expected to increase 25% to 35% over 2019. Due to the increase of sales, FBI warns of additional opportunities for scammers and schemers to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers.

The FBI has released tips for protecting your computer from any scams:

  • Keep your firewall turned on
  • Install or update your antivirus software
  • Install or update your antispyware technology
  • Keep your operating system up to date
  • Be careful what you download
  • Turn off your computer

For more information on how to remain safe while shopping online visit FBI Knoxville here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver in Knoxville crash ticketed for speeding twice within three hours
Whataburger coming to Tennessee
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
COVID-killing disinfectant produced in McMinn County approved by EPA
Missing Morristown woman found safe

Latest News

Biden’s German Shepherds are the next projected White House dogs
Car crashes into Lexington apartment building
With warmer days ahead, Austin looks ahead to more tropical rain
KPD: One dead after shooting incident near Linden Ave.