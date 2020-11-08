FBI Knoxville warns of holiday shopping scams
Federal Bureau of Investigation Knoxville is warning consumers about holiday shopping scams during the pandemic.
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to FBI Knoxville, holiday online sales are expected to increase 25% to 35% over 2019. Due to the increase of sales, FBI warns of additional opportunities for scammers and schemers to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers.
The FBI has released tips for protecting your computer from any scams:
- Keep your firewall turned on
- Install or update your antivirus software
- Install or update your antispyware technology
- Keep your operating system up to date
- Be careful what you download
- Turn off your computer
For more information on how to remain safe while shopping online visit FBI Knoxville here.
