Knoxville family offering $500 reward for information leading to robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a robbery suspect.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a reported robbery at the corner of Highland Avenue and 22nd Street Saturday around 9:00 p.m.

“The male victim stated that he was walking home and approaching the intersection when he observed four unknown male subjects following him. The victim stated that he was then assaulted and knocked unconscious by one of the suspects,” KPD said in a release.

The victim was transported to Fort Sanders Medical Center for treatment. He told police his wallet was stolen during the incident.

KPD says there are no leads on suspects at this time. The victim’s family is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

