KPD: One dead after shooting incident near Linden Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One man is dead after a shooting incident near Linden Avenue Saturday evening.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting near the 2300 block of Linden Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is under investigation by KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

