More mild days ahead, but Kyle tracks tropical moisture this week

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday evening looks to be quite pleasant as we have clear skies and warm temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Through the evening on Sunday we’ll stay clam and pleasant with temperatures that are in the 60s through 10 p.m. Overnight we’ll cool to near 55 by the time we wake up on Monday morning. Just have a light jacket at the bus stop, because in the afternoon you’ll be pulling that off as we’re back into the 70s for afternoon highs.

High’s on Monday will be near 78 in Knoxville to 75 in Crossville.

Monday night we’ll have more stars with patches of fog and temperatures near 56 to start Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday we’ll see increasing clouds through the day and that leads to our next round of rain and storms that move through, associated with Tropical Storm Eta that’s moving through the Florida Keys Sunday evening.

We’ll go from 40% coverage of rain and storms Tuesday afternoon to a 60% coverage Tuesday evening. Those storms stay with us most of Wednesday as well. Overall a wet Veterans Day. By the time the rain moves out of here on Thursday we could pick up around an inch to two in some locations.

Another unrelated storm is back on Friday, and possibly on Saturday. The latest model runs are suggesting the majority of the rainfall will remain over western North Carolina, but a few spots across our Smokies could see a bit of rain, as well.

Some wet days are ahead this week. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.