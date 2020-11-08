Advertisement

One killed in deadly West Memphis stabbing, police say

Officers with the West Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal stabbing Saturday night, WMC reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WVLT) -Officers with the West Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal stabbing Saturday night, WMC reported.

The incident occurred one the 2900 block of White Street where officers located a male victim.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.

