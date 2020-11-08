“Respect and promptly accept the result” Sen. Alexander says about presidential election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joe Biden was announced as the projected 2020 President-elect Saturday by CBS News and the Associated Press.

Following the announcement, Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander released the following statement regarding the election results.

“After counting every valid vote and allowing courts to resolve disputes, it is important to respect and promptly accept the result. The orderly transfer or reaffirming of immense power after a presidential election is the most enduring symbol of our democracy.”

The election results were called after Joe Biden was considered the projected winner of Pennsylvania, which pushed him past the required 270 electoral college votes.

