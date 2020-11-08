Advertisement

Starbucks closing 100 store locations

Still, Starbucks is planning 850 new stores at the same time, so there will be a net gain of 50 new stores next year.
The store closings are in addition to 400 previously announced for the U.S. and another 200 for Canada.(Source: CNN)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN)- Starbucks is closing an additional 100 stores in the United States within the next year because of shifting consumer habits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With fewer customers lingering inside because of social distancing, the coffee giant has become more focused on drive-thru and carry out. There’s also less customer traffic during the week but more on the weekends.

Still, Starbucks is planning 850 new stores at the same time, so there will be a net gain of 50 new stores next year.

With fewer people working in urban centers, the company is responding by setting up more stores in the suburbs.

